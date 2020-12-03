Magnificent burst of graffiti bombing on NYC subways

Over the weekend, graffiti artists bombed at least two dozen New York City train cars resulting in a traveling gallery of magnificent pieces reminiscent of subway art's 1970s heyday. From The City:
The bulk of the hits occurred during the nightly 1 a.m.-to-5 a.m. suspension of subway passenger service, a source with knowledge of the incidents said. Most took place in tunnels and along stretches of out-of-service tracks used to store trains — areas that are supposed to be patrolled by the NYPD.
Of the 183 subway-car graffiti hits this year, 153 of them — or 83% — have occurred in the so-called layup areas, according to an MTA spokesperson, while the remainder have come in subway yards secured by transit officials[…]
The run of graffiti and vandalism incidents come in the wake of officials at the transit agency pinning a rise in subway crime on the NYPD and what MTA Chairperson Patrick Foye has called an "inexplicable and unacceptable" ecrease in the number of arrests and summonses.
"Two Dozen Subway Cars Struck in Overnight Weekend Graffiti Storm" by Jose Martinez (The City)