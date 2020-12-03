Magnificent burst of graffiti bombing on NYC subways

Over the weekend, graffiti artists bombed at least two dozen New York City train cars resulting in a traveling gallery of magnificent pieces reminiscent of subway art's 1970s heyday. From The City:

The bulk of the hits occurred during the nightly 1 a.m.-to-5 a.m. suspension of subway passenger service, a source with knowledge of the incidents said. Most took place in tunnels and along stretches of out-of-service tracks used to store trains — areas that are supposed to be patrolled by the NYPD.

Of the 183 subway-car graffiti hits this year, 153 of them — or 83% — have occurred in the so-called layup areas, according to an MTA spokesperson, while the remainder have come in subway yards secured by transit officials[…]

The run of graffiti and vandalism incidents come in the wake of officials at the transit agency pinning a rise in subway crime on the NYPD and what MTA Chairperson Patrick Foye has called an "inexplicable and unacceptable" ecrease in the number of arrests and summonses.