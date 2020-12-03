Mysterious genitalia sculpture swapped in Bavarian mountains for bigger phallus

While the chaos that is the monolith mysteries in Utah, California and Romania rages on, a giant dick enigma presents itself in Germany. Atop the Gruenten mountain in southern Germany appeared a 7-foot tall phallus sculpture carved of wood several years ago and has just recently disappeared.

Though no one claimed responsibility for the iconic wiener, hikers making the 5,702-foot climax were rewarded with a nice schlong selfie. Several weeks ago it toppled over and was gotten up again temporarily. Then Dr. Pecker vanished entirely and was replaced by an even bigger wooden johnson with testes.

A permanent Cialis-esque series of beams were installed, apparently to prolong puzzling erection through the winter winds.