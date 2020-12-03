San Francisco bans smoking tobacco in apartments, weed A-OK

San Francisco's Board of Supervisors voted 10-1 to ban the smoking of tobacco in apartments. Weed is still OK because, well, there aren't many other places where it's legal to smoke it. Enforcement involves educating violators with fines of $1,000 per day for repeat offenders. Landlords can't evict someone for smoking tobacco though. From the AP:

"Unlike tobacco smokers who could still leave their apartments to step out to the curb or smoke in other permitted outdoor smoking areas, cannabis users would have no such legal alternatives," said Supervisor Rafael Mandelman, who wrote the amendment to exempt cannabis.

San Francisco now joins 63 California cities and counties with such a ban.

Those against the ban argued that it infringed on their rights inside their homes. Supporters said it's important to protect the health of nonsmokers — particularly low-income residents who live in dense apartment buildings.