Wisconsin Supreme Court declines to hear Trump's "case"

Wisconsin's Supreme Court, which has conservatives in the majority, today declined to hear Trump's challenge to the election results.

The defeat on a 4-3 ruling was the latest in a string of losses for Trump's post-election lawsuits. Judges in multiple battleground states have rejected his claims of fraud or irregularities. Dissenting conservative justices said the decision would forever "stain" the outcome of the election.

It's not quite the end of the road for Trump in Wisconsin, but this was his big Hail Mary there and it didn't happen. As for the judges, the closeness of their vote is a warning about the eagerness of conservative justices to decide whether your vote gets to count.