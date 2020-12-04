"It used to be that UFOs and Roswell was the biggest conspiracy," President Obama told Stephen Colbert. "And now that seems so tame, the idea that the government might have an alien spaceship."
Barack Obama asked about UFOs: can't confirm but won't deny
- Extraterrestrials
- obama
- UFOs
