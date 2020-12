A federal judge on Friday ordered the administration of outgoing president Donald Trump to fully restore the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program, or DACA, which offers undocumented immigrants who arrived in the U.S. as children an opportunity to petition for protection from deportation.

U.S. Judge Nicholas Garaufis ordered the Trump administration to fully restore DACA, and instructed DHS to open the Obama-era program to new applicants for the first time since 2017.

Formally rescinding "not lawfully" Acting DHS Secretary Chad Wolf's memo, a federal judge gave the agency has three days to post a notice on its website welcoming aspiring Dreamers to apply.



Order inside.



The court in our Batalla case has just ruled that the Wolf memo must be set aside. Here's what this means:

–The DACA program must return to how it was before the effort by the Trump administration's effort to end the program on Sept. 5, 2017. #HomeIsHere — Karen Tumlin (@KarenTumlin) December 4, 2020