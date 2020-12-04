Friday Night Kraken Massacre: Trump campaign loses a bunch of election cases all at once, womp womp

WOMP, and truly I cannot emphasize this enough, WOMP.

The campaign of outgoing President Donald J. Trump just lost a slew of election-related lawsuits, and all of the losses were announced within the span of about an hour or so on Friday night, December 4.

A legal beatdown. Perhaps the most litigation lost in the span of an hour or so in the history of America? Not sure, but it appears to be the losingest night Donald Trump's team of lawyers has ever had, and you love to see it.

It's the Friday Night Kraken Massacre.

Michigan. Georgia. Nevada. Wisconsin. Look, there's another! Arizona just kicked their butts.

The Federal Election Commission report yesterday showed that the Trump campaign's efforts to overturn the election results have cost his campaign about $8.8 million so far, including about $2.3 million on lawyers like Jenna Ellis and Rudy Giuliani, and Lin Wood. But those same efforts have helped Trump raise $207 million. It's a profitable racket.

Below, live tweets on the rulings from Reuters' Brad Heath and others.

Meanwhile in Arizona, a state court has rejected Republicans' efforts to overturn the election President Trump lost there. https://t.co/v8tHIwJgl9 pic.twitter.com/u6V5MxXXV9 — Brad Heath (@bradheath) December 4, 2020

Meanwhile in Wisconsin, the state Supreme Court won't allow a conservative group to file a new challenge to the results of the election Trump lost there. pic.twitter.com/YvGfBzmI2d — Brad Heath (@bradheath) December 4, 2020

Meanwhile, the Board of Elections in Gwinnett, Co., GA says the "Kraken" litigation there is "materially delaying" its ability to "ready its equipment and polling locations for the upcoming January 5, 2020 runoff election." https://t.co/JFmP2qsfXb pic.twitter.com/4YMvbHTCYU — Brad Heath (@bradheath) December 4, 2020

11th Cir. seems befuddled by Sidney Powell's Kraken litigation strategy. She filed an appeal the court wasn't permitted to hear, which delayed the hearing she wanted on whether the court de-certify Georgia's election results. pic.twitter.com/7gSg1raqIY — Brad Heath (@bradheath) December 4, 2020

The extent to which the courts are being forced to explain totally elementary parts of law to Trump's lawyers is killing me. Today, it's the proposition that "parties present their evidence" in trial court.



https://t.co/dvHkz7Ol8t pic.twitter.com/LxXLHDh2OA — Raffi Melkonian (@RMFifthCircuit) December 4, 2020

Sidney Powell got chewed out by the 11th Circuit. The court says the trial judge was very patient with her but she "would not take yes for an answer."https://t.co/EVfYbfWSGD pic.twitter.com/fv5yQFXQnY — Jan Wolfe (@JanNWolfe) December 4, 2020

One concurring judge calls their request a "real stunner."



"We are invited to invalidate the entire presidential election in Wisconsin by declaring it 'null'—yes, the whole thing. And there's more." […]



"Such a move would appear to be unprecedented in American history." pic.twitter.com/7YW0BS89fD — Adam Klasfeld (@KlasfeldReports) December 5, 2020