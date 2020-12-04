Friday Night Kraken Massacre: Trump campaign loses a bunch of election cases all at once, womp womp

WOMP, and truly I cannot emphasize this enough, WOMP.
The campaign of outgoing President Donald J. Trump just lost a slew of election-related lawsuits, and all of the losses were announced within the span of about an hour or so on Friday night, December 4.
A legal beatdown. Perhaps the most litigation lost in the span of an hour or so in the history of America? Not sure, but it appears to be the losingest night Donald Trump's team of lawyers has ever had, and you love to see it.
It's the Friday Night Kraken Massacre.
Michigan. Georgia. Nevada. Wisconsin. Look, there's another! Arizona just kicked their butts.
The Federal Election Commission report yesterday showed that the Trump campaign's efforts to overturn the election results have cost his campaign about $8.8 million so far, including about $2.3 million on lawyers like Jenna Ellis and Rudy Giuliani, and Lin Wood. But those same efforts have helped Trump raise $207 million. It's a profitable racket.
Below, live tweets on the rulings from Reuters' Brad Heath and others.