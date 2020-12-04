Lynx climbs up to get a better look at this human

A guy who works as a logger in Alberta, Canada captured this amazing wildlife encounter earlier this year. He says:

I was stopped on the road with my skidder and looked back and to my great surprise, there was a Lynx standing by the tire on my machine. I quickly climbed on the roof and started videoing. He then jumped up on the tire, looked at me, and then jumped again on the arch of my skidder. Only a few feet from me now, he sat and curiously watched me. After a few minutes, he jumped back down on my tire and then with one great big leap, jumped off the tire back on the ground and slowly walked back into the forest never to be seen again.

[ViralHog]