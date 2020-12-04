This tiny powerhouse computer can also fuel your IoT projects for under $180

Sure, there used to just be Cyber Monday — full stop. But that day of digital-only holiday shopping deals has bloated into an honest-to-goodness Cyber Week. And considering that's all good news for consumers, we're guessing you're pretty OK with it.

And while the definition of Cyber Monday is changing, so is the definition of a computer. A computer isn't just that bulky black rectangle that sits on a desk anymore. The Odyssey Expandable X86 Mini Computer represents the new wave of what a computer has become.

It doesn't come with a monitor, a keyboard, a mouse…or even casing. No, the Odyssey X86 is a thoroughly stripped-down computer that boils the trapping of modern electronics down its beating heart. But inside that heart is everything any computer user, IoT devotee, or electronics tinkerer could need to bring their creative vision to life.

Don't be fooled by its humble appearance. If you do hook up a monitor, keyboard, and mouse to the Odyssey X86, you've got a surprisingly beefy computer that can handle all of your fundamental computing tasks. Powered by a quad-core Intel Celeron 1.5GHz up to 2.5GHz CPU, 8GB of RAM, 64GB of storage, onboard wireless connectivity, and a whole host of access ports, the Odyssey includes all the features and compatibility of a machine twice its size. The system can run on a Linux OS or with Windows 10, which is unactivated preloaded.

And with all those ports, you can basically hook up almost anything imaginable to the X86.

With Dual Gigabit Ethernet, you can build the OpenWrt project and pfSense with ease. There are USB ports, a microSD port, and also two M.2 PCIe, which enable users to attach expandables like hard drives, SSD, GPU, 4G, and even 5G cellular network connectivity.

It's also Raspberry Pi compatible as well as a perfectly stable Arduino coprocessor, which can feature add-on sensors, a gyroscope, and more.

No matter your plans, the Odyssey X86 Mini Computer can help make it happen — and for a lot less than the cost of one of those off-the-rack box computers. Regularly $218, you can earn another 15 percent off the price by using the Cyber Week promo code DEC15 during checkout. That will drop your final price down to only $178.46.

Prices are subject to change.