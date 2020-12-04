Trump orders Pentagon to pull nearly all U.S. troops from Somalia, where for 13 years they fought against local al Qaeda affiliate al-Shabaab

Outgoing and impeached U.S. President Trump on Friday ordered the Pentagon to pull nearly all U.S. troops out of Somalia, the East African nation where for the last 13 years they have been fighting a low-intensity battle against the local al Qaeda affiliate, al-Shabaab.
U.S. officials announced the news late Friday.
Here's the announcement.
The relocation of 700 troops from Somalia reverses the course of the administration, and follows drastic troop cuts in Iraq and Afghanistan.
More at the Wall Street Journal [Paywalled]