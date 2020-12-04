Trump's star witness has a computer crime record

Mellissa Carone, the former Dominion contractor who told Michigan's state assembly that she witnessed instances of voter fraud at her job, is a convicted computer criminal, reports The Daily Mail:

The star witness in Trump's 'voter fraud' case in Michigan only finished probation a few months ago for committing computer crime, DailyMail.com can exclusively reveal. Mellissa Carone, 33, was sentenced to 12 months of probation for the offense in September 2019, stemming from an incident in November 2018. The mother-of-two had struck a plea deal with Michigan prosecutors, who in turn dropped a first degree obscenity charge against her.

Carone's checkered past comes on the heels of the news that Trump's other star witnesses, Jesse Morgan, has a YouTube channel chronicling his troubles with a ghost that has been following his family.

Eventually, we'll learn more about what the obscenity charges were about. I'm sure there's a good story there.