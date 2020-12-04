U.K. trash talk aimed at Dr. Anthony Fauci

In a statement that hearkens back to the age old case of my dad v. your dad the U.K.'s Secretary of State for Education, Gavin Williamson, bragged that the British medical regulators are "much better" than what the French, Belgiums and the Americans have. Perhaps Williamson thinks his medical regulators can beat up our medical regulators.

The smack talk was in response to comments from Dr. Anthony Fauci who started with criticism of the hasty approval of a Covid-19 vaccine by British regulators.

NBC News:

In a series of interviews, Fauci questioned the level of scrutiny the British regulators had given the authorization process of the Pfizer and BioNTech vaccine, which was approved for widespread use in the U.K. on Wednesday. Fauci even suggested that the process had been rushed after Britain became the first nation to formally approve the vaccine.

Then "Stone Cold" Tony Fauci went on to boast about American medical regulators:

"The FDA in the United States, I think, everyone realizes globally is the gold standard of regulatory function," he said.

Whoa! It is on! Williamson followed his counterpunch about the superiority of British medical regulators with an uppercut stating "…we are a much better country than every single one of them."

Just when the cage match smackdown for the ages pitting U.S. vs. U.K. medical regulators seemed to be gearing up, Fauci apologized.

"There really has been a misunderstanding and for that I'm sorry," he told the broadcaster. "I do have great faith in both the scientific community and the regulatory community at the U.K."

Definitely not a Trump move, Fauci, and for that I thank you.