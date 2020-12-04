Rick Santelli is good at the supercilious nod/shut eyes/fold arms move, but how does he compare to the master of the move, Benito Mussolini? Judge for yourself!
Who did it better — Mussolini or Rick Santelli?
- SHARE
- TWEET
- COMMENTS
Google AI researcher Timnit Gebru fired after complaining of "aggressions and harassments"
Timnit Gebru, an AI ethics researcher at Google, was fired this week after sending an internal email complaining that marginalized voices at the company were being silenced. Google, for its part, claims that Gebru failed to follow Google's requirements for a paper submission and that she subsequently threatened to resign. Ms Gebru is a well-respected… READ THE REST
Modem noise spectrogram
Scotty H created this spectrographic animation of a classic dial-up modem's startup noise. Here's a breakdown, by Oona Räisänen, of what each section concerns: READ THE REST
Apple's head of security indicted in iPads-for-gun-licenses bribery case
Apple's Chief Security Officer Thomas Moyer was charged with bribery Tuesday after allegedly giving 200 iPads to local officials in exchange for concealed-carry gun licenses for Apple's security team. The Morgan Hill Times reports that others indicted included Santa Clara County Sheriff's Office Undersheriff Rick Sung, Capt. James Jensen, and local businessman Harpreet Chadha, also… READ THE REST
The WonderCube Pro is only 1 inch across, but may be your new mobile EDC go-to
Back in the days before schools, airlines, and law enforcement considered them weapons, most people used to carry around a Swiss Army knife, or another such multi-tool, for handling all those daily problems and fixes. Now, with our lives filled with gadgets and tech, we're all swimming in cables, connectors, plugins, and more to make… READ THE REST
The Nix Pro 2 Color Sensor instantly IDs any color on any surface, anywhere
From artists to serious design pros, color isn't just about fun. It's a livelihood. And, there's a lot more to it than being able to point out the differences between a royal blue and a sky blue. Can you tell the difference between a blood-red and a garnet red? How about if you throw cherry… READ THE REST
The Robosen T9 is the transforming robot toy to top all robot toys in 2021
Every holiday season is marked by a few "it" toys. While you can always count on a hot new next-gen gaming console to spark a frenzy, it's not often that those hot toy items are almost as coveted by adults as they are kids. There's a reason that CNET called the Robosen T9 Programmable Robot… READ THE REST