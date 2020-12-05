Two years before he first basked in the art world's limelight with his set and puppet design on Pee-Wee's Playhouse and Art Direction on Peter Gabriel's "Big Time" video, artist Wayne White was just a Southern gentleman and freelance cartoonist sitting in the audience of The David Letterman Show. The producers singled out White to tell a story about a drunken brush with the law back in his hometown of Chattanooga (that's his wife, writer and cartoonist Mimi Pond sitting next to him). Available to watch now, via the magic of YouTube:
Pee-Wee's Playhouse artist Wayne White makes a surprise appearance on David Letterman, 1984
