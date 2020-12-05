Start training for a career as a Cisco networking pro with this immersive bootcamp

If you're reading this, you're likely more tech-savvy than most. And if you're also looking to make a career move, your natural interest in tech may help move you closer to that goal in a field like IT.

Businesses are clamoring for well-trained, knowledgeable employees who can actually handle the rigors of building, maintaining, and securing today's advanced computer networks. As the dominant force in networking today, Cisco is at the center of that need.

The Complete 2021 Cisco Enterprise Certification Training Bundle brings these skills into focus, offering a clear path toward a lucrative future for anyone willing to dive into the world of Cisco.

This bundle brings together four courses packed with over 65 hours of instruction that sheds light on how a Cisco-based system operates, covering everything from creation through administration through security of all network components.

Any future as a Cisco expert starts with earning its ground-level certification: the Cisco Certified Network Associate (CCNA). It used to take several successful exams to reach that plateau, but now, Cisco has condensed all that training down to one CCNA exam. Of course, this can be extremely intimidating to tackle, so this bundle delivers plenty of training to build your confidence before you enter that exam room.

With this all-inclusive course, even introductory networkers can get a foundation in configuring and managing wired and wireless networks at the level of network administrators and support engineers. This training is a fundamental stepping stone for passing and acing the CCNA certification.

With a CCNA credential in hand, the next step is finding a specialization, which may include advancing your understanding of routing and switching as a Cisco Certified Network Professional (CCNP). This bundle guides students through three crucial stages to help you make that step. First, Cisco CCNP Enterprise ENCOR 350-401 explores how to use Cisco network core technologies, while Cisco CCNP Enterprise ENARSI Exam 300-410 delves into the implementation of advanced Cisco routers and services. Finally, Cisco CCNP Enterprise ENSLD 300-420 offers the training to design Cisco networks to their high standards.

