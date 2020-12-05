This step-by-step real estate investing guide provides priceless knowledge to help you make the big bucks

Even during the best of times, investing in the stock market can be a stomach-churning ride. And especially with today's volatility, that's not a rollercoaster many are looking to board right now.

Back in 2007, about two-thirds of all investors primarily focused on the stock market. That number has dropped to 50% now – because so much smart money in that time has moved to real estate investing.

Why the shift? Because, while real estate used to be a time-consuming, complicated investment approach, the information out there now makes it a lot easier for anyone to follow the steps to making money buying and selling properties.

The training in The Complete Real Estate Investing: Learn to Fix and Flip, Step-by-Step Bundle lays out the whole process, explaining everything a new investor needs to understand about getting rich in real estate. It includes nine courses covering more than 30 hours of instruction that can help even first-timers get the hang of buying and selling homes and commercial properties.

A trio of courses – Real Estate Investing: Learn to Fix and Flip, Step-by-Step!, Real Estate Investing: Fix & Flip Property Walkthroughs, and Real Estate Investing: Learn How to Fix Up Your Fixer Upper! – gets students started. This training with real estate pro, Khari Parker, covers all the basics, from finding and pitching deals, to working with contractors, and learning what improvements to make that can maximize your return on the property.

Of course, there's a whole lot one has to know before even laying down an offer on a property. The Estate Agent and U.S. Residential Real Estate: From Underwriting to Securitization courses sort through some of the key issues investors face. That includes information like how an agent can impact your deals, different property types and their varied risks, as well as everything there is to know about mortgages.

Pre-investing and proper analysis is where all the smart decisions come together, so the final courses in this collection get into the nitty-gritty details of issues like key property analysis techniques and the keys professionals use to evaluate deals. There's even a custom-built calculator included to help speed up the evaluation process.

The package includes $1,800 worth of time-earned real estate knowledge, but right now, the entire package is available at a fraction of that cost, just $39.99.

