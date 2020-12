"Hypersonic missiles – we have hypersonic and hydrosonic. You know what hydrosonic is? Water!"

— Donald J. Trump, December 5, 2020

At a rally in Georgia tonight, Donald J. Trump boasted of America's military strength, and specifically of our hydrosonic missiles.

There are no such missiles.

There is a "Hydrosonic" brand toothbrush.

It's a decent electric toothbrush.

It is not a missile.

"We have hypersonic and Hydrosonic" — Trump is again out here talking about toothbrush missiles pic.twitter.com/7Wzl1gZDKz — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) December 6, 2020

"Hypersonic missiles – we have hypersonic and hydrosonic. You know what hydrosonic is? Water." – Trump talking about the US military.*



** There is no hydrosonic missile. There's a toothbrush, but no missile. — Michael Holmes (@holmescnn) December 6, 2020

"You know what hydrosonic is? Water!" — Charles P. Pierce (@CharlesPPierce) December 6, 2020