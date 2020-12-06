Adapting to 2020 is not a simple task for Santa Claus

"I make no secret: I don't know what I'm doing."

Santa Claus is an elderly, traditional man. However, he loves his job, and if the pandemic means he cannot see good little boys and girls in person, then he is willing to go the extra mile to meet them on Zoom, in chat rooms, and through Facetime. That's been quite a challenge, but well worth it to spread the love. Santa started with Zoom for Dummies and progressed to purchasing all kinds of IT supplies. Try not to get all verklempt when you watch this "On the Road" segment from CBS News.