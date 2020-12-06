Kangaroos frolic in Australia snowstorm (VIDEO)

Xeni Jardin

An archival video from 2019, but a beautiful thing to watch. While driving in rural Curraweela, New South Wales, on August 10 2019, Stephen Grenfell captured this video of a large group of kangaroos bounding through the snow. He posted it to Twitter with the caption: "Not something you see every day in Australia".

Video via Storyful.