An archival video from 2019, but a beautiful thing to watch. While driving in rural Curraweela, New South Wales, on August 10 2019, Stephen Grenfell captured this video of a large group of kangaroos bounding through the snow. He posted it to Twitter with the caption: "Not something you see every day in Australia".
Kangaroos frolic in Australia snowstorm (VIDEO)
