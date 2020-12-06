The Page Anchor makes sure you never lose your spot in any book

As long as there have been books, there have been bookmarks. Researchers can even back up that assertion, finding evidence of bookmarks dating all the way back to the 1st century AD.

Over the centuries, there hasn't been a ton of bookmark innovation because, well, how much innovation does a bookmark need? However, the evolution of the anchor bookmark certainly does elevate the game and offer a better reading experience.

And if you've never heard of a book anchor, then this Page Anchor will definitely feel like a revelation.

The Page Anchor is a beautifully crafted, metal-plated page holder that makes sure your book or journal always stays open right to the page you want. Made for heavy novels, notebooks, cookbooks, and other hefty reads, the Page Anchor slips prongs between the pages on either side of a book's binding, then settles easily on the spine. It effortlessly keeps your book open without putting undue pressure or doing any damage to the spine.

If you need to follow instructions out of a cookbook, pop your Page Anchor in place and get to cooking. If you're trying to write or take notes in a journal, this will make sure you aren't constantly trying to prop your book open or thumb your way back to the right page when it closes. And, if you just like to read hands-free, then you've hit the jackpot.

This elegant stainless steel tool works with virtually any book size. You can also choose from gold, rose gold, white platinum, and obsidian black veneers, all of which offer a decided touch of class to all of your academic or recreational reading and writing pursuits.

The Page Anchor is usually available for $50, but with the current offer, you can take $7 off the price of this handy tool and get one for only $42.95 while this deal lasts.

