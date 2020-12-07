125 artists create 125 parallel worlds

YouTuber pwnisher staged a contest for digital animators, in which they each took a simple prompt and created unique environments around it. The winners are named at the YouTube page. Here are the entries strung together. The only thing they have in common is the rear view of a character walking toward a mountain in the background. Everything else is new and different, constructed from imagination and rendered with the contestant's choice of software. Watching this is like taking a tour of all possible fantasy dimensions in a hurry, yet because of the music and the pace of walking, it's also soothing. I would recommend enjoying this in full-screen mode.

[via Nag on the Lake]