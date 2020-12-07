Bob Dylan sells entire catalog of songs

The great Bob Dylan never sold out but he has finally cashed in. He just sold the copyrights to his entire catalog of more than 600 songs to Universal Music for what the New York Times estimates was at least $300 million. From the New York Times:

Jody Gerson, the chief executive of Universal's publishing division, added, "To represent the body of work of one of the greatest songwriters of all time — whose cultural importance can't be overstated — is both a privilege and a responsibility."

Dylan had no comment, a spokesman said.