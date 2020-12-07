Over 140 people have been attacked by bears in Japan during the last six months, with two attacks resulting in deaths, reports France 24. Why? An acorn shortage, for one thing. But there are bigger factors at play. Young people are moving out of rural parts of Japan. The remaining older residents are not as likely to harvest fruit from orchards and gardens, which attracts the bears. Also, residents are not cutting down trees that grow near populated areas, which blurs the boundaries between forests and neighborhoods.
Japan alarmed by rise in bear attacks
