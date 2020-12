With Hanukkah right around the corner, Daveed Diggs and Disney have dropped a catchy new holiday song. "Puppy for Hanukkah" imagines a young Diggs rapping about what he really wants for one of his eight gifts.

[I'd be remiss if I didn't mention that animals don't make the best holiday gifts for a bunch of reasons. But, enjoy the song anyway!]

screengrab via DisneyMusicVEVO