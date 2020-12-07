The return of Heavy Metal preacher Kenneth Copeland

He's back!
Heavy Metal Kenneth Copeland.
Video: Kenneth Copeland Returns! [Wind of God] [Heavy Metal Remix]
Previously on Boing Boing:
A perfect Heavy Metal interpretation of TV preacher Kenneth Copeland's demonic utterances, by Andre Antunes. It's really just perfect. Here's Andre Antunes' YouTube channel, subscribe. VIDEO: Judgement on COVID-19 goes HEAVY METAL [Kenneth Copeland Remix] [I Demand] READ THE REST
Kenneth Copeland is one of the more notorious fire-and-brimstone MegaChurch millionaire con-artists of today. So guitarist Andre Antunes just did the logical thing: took one of the man's hellfire speeches and set it to a heavy metal song. Here's the lyrics, if you want to scream along: In the Name of Jesus, standing in the office… READ THE REST
It's my new favorite jam, Ningen Isu ("The Human Chair"), a Japanese doom/heavy metal band of three lifelong friends from Aomori, Japan. The band's character-costumes are influenced by Kiss (their sound, by Black Sabbath). There's Wazzy, the mystical samurai guitar player, Suzuke, the demon bass player, and Nobu, the Japanese gangster drummer. The band has… READ THE REST
