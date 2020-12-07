These 10 espresso makers will punch up any coffee lover's 2021

We all know a coffee obsessive. But despite the overwhelming urge to roll your eyes at the mania coming from those who live for just the right cup, don't judge them too harshly. In fact, why not just make their day this holiday season?

Give the gift of an elite espresso machine with the options below, some at savings of almost $100 off their regular price.

A single espresso shot at Starbucks will cost you $2. Instead, make one at home with this multi-functional brewer that serves up high-quality Starbucks coffee and also pulls authentic espresso shots. Crafted with exclusive, Swiss-engineered, dual-pressure technology, this machine uses Verismo pods for Starbucks' deliciousness coupled with Verismo convenience.

Made from food-safe aluminum and perfect for glass induction stovetops, camping, or electric coil stoves, this is Milano's version of a classic Italian stovetop espresso maker. The only coffee percolator with a burn guard on the grip to protect your fingers from burns, this brewing method extracts more caffeine and flavors than filter coffee makers can match. Use the coupon code MILANO3 during checkout to save $3 off your price.

With a healthy 4.5 out of 5-star rating on Amazon, the Milano Steel screams quality, built to last from durable stainless steel. This stovetop espresso genie turns out the thickest, richest cup of coffee in no time along with a smooth pouring spout to avoid spills. When you use the promo code MILANO13 as you make your purchase, you can save $13 off your total.

This hand-crafted espresso maker goes through 80 production steps, so you know it is all about premium brewing. The removable funnel coffee filter lets you control the strength of your espresso, producing up to 4 cups of Italian style Moka coffee. And despite the elite-level craftsmanship, it's still dishwasher safe.

Lightweight and portable, this is one of the most cost-effective entry-level espresso makers around. You can manually pump up from 8 to 20 bars of pressure and have supreme control over the strength of your brew. It's also compatible with original-line Nespresso capsules if you just want to pop out a quickie cup on the go.

Packed with technology, compact in size, and totally wireless, this Travel Espresso Bullet from Kopipresso is the portable answer to those other expensive, complicated espresso machines. The patented 18-bar electric pump ensures a creamy rich extraction every time and the built-in battery and advanced power management can get you up to 100 shots of Espresso goodness on a full charge.

If you want espresso, but don't have the time to measure and monitor every step, this machine's tech can turn out a rich-tasting cup at the press of a button. This unit's smart sensor can actually recognize the type of Nespresso Vertuo capsule inside, then brew it perfectly all by itself. It even heats up in under 20 seconds and shuts off automatically after 9 minutes without use.

The Next is all about versatility, turning out 5, 8, 14, or 18-ounce coffee servings as well as single and double espresso shots. Using the centrifusion brewing process technology developed by Nespresso, you get a precision brewed cup every time. The Next is also bundled with the Aeroccino3, which creates smooth hot or cold milk froth for your coffee recipes with one touch.

Need a double espresso? With the Prestige, it's exactly 90 seconds away. This 15-bar espresso and cappuccino maker features a twin brewing system with an advanced frother for unmatched flavor and a velvety texture on your latte or cappuccino. And as a bonus, the smart cup warmer keeps your java at just the perfect temperature. Grazie!

Do it just like the baristas do with this 15-bar pump espresso and cappuccino creator. The 3-in-1 filter holder accommodates single shots, double shots, and even easy serving espresso pods. And the true mark of a professional-level maker? It features two separate thermostats for water and steam pressure to nail the optimal temperature for both espresso and cappuccino.

