Keep fucking that chicken, everyone.
Watch the "Best News Bloopers" of 2020
Toddler gazing at Christmas tree gives hilarious look when Mom calls him (VIDEO)
Oh man, he's so cute. Is he related to the baked beans kid? READ THE REST
Chef cooks hot tasty tacos on clothes iron while isolating in a Vancouver hotel room during pandemic
WOW. Where there's a will for tacos, there's a way. Says the guy who made this video and these pandemic tacos, "I'm a chef in isolation in a hotel room. I use different hotel room appliances such as the iron to make good quality meals. In this video, I make tacos." [Video via ViralHog, November… READ THE REST
Heavy Metal Kenneth Copeland COVID-19 rant, by Andre Antunes (MUSIC VIDEO)
A perfect Heavy Metal interpretation of TV preacher Kenneth Copeland's demonic utterances, by Andre Antunes. It's really just perfect. Here's Andre Antunes' YouTube channel, subscribe. VIDEO: Judgement on COVID-19 goes HEAVY METAL [Kenneth Copeland Remix] [I Demand] READ THE REST
Amplify your generosity when you give these brilliant charity watches as a holiday gift
After the year we've all suffered, it's tempting to think of the holidays as a time to stop, unwind, and focus on ourselves and our nearest and dearest. Yet, that's not really in the spirit of the season – and considering what many have been through this year, there's no more important time to be… READ THE REST
This 11-course digital marketing package can help make 2021 your most successful year yet
As a business owner, you've got a whole lot on your plate. But, with everything you're struggling to get done to satisfy your daily to-do list, you're probably frustrated by some of those big-picture items that keep slipping past you. Before you beat yourself up over it, relax. The way to attack tasks with a… READ THE REST
Get VPN and email security protection and keep your cyber world safe with this bundle
Back in 2013, market research firm Global Web Index found 56 percent of internet users were worried that the web was an enemy of their own personal privacy. By last year, that number had climbed to 61%. But, considering all the data breaches, identity theft, governmental intrusion, and other attacks targeting you and your sensitive… READ THE REST