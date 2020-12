VfB Stuttgart player Silas Wamangituka pissed off his Werder Bremen competitors by pausing before tapping the ball into the open goal. Stuttgard won 2-1 and Wamangituka was handed a penalty for bad sportsmanship.

"The way he finished was obviously disrespectful. He had a very good game and he should just tap the ball in, and not make a song and dance about it," Bremen's Davie Selke was quoted as saying.

(Yahoo!)