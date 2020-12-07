What's the best end times coffee maker?

In this video my friend Donald Bell gets wise to one of my favorite ways to make coffee: the Moka Pot.

What I want to do is make the case for you having one and learning how to use it. Because after I got one, pretty soon we all went into lockdown, and little things we take for granted like toilet paper and coffee filters, or coffee pods, all became rare commodities. Like a French press, all you do is throw a measured amount of coffee in here and add hot water. But unlike a French press, this thing is built like a tank, it's not going to break when you wash it, you use less grounds, and the grounds are easy to dump right out.