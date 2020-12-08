A tribute to 500 places that defined New York City and have now closed forever

David Pescovitz

New York Magazine devoted its annual "Reasons to Love New York" issue as a tribute to 500 of the iconic, singular, "essential," and decidedly NYC businesses that have shuttered as a result of the pandemic: "The bars where we came together for after-work drinks, the boxing gym where everybody thinks they're in an action movie, the gallery that trusted you to build a cloud, the coffee shop where you were left alone to read, the restaurant with the full bar where you'd find yourself trying to eat after an all-night bender, the place that was so of its moment that it became a relic and then (deservedly) an icon. All gone. And sadly, probably, more to come before the city returns to its purpose: a place of gathering." Here are a few of those "Reasons We've Loved New York," ordered by when the businesses opened:

Lord & Taylor [Read Wendy Goodman's tribute ]
Department Store, Lower East Sidefirst opened 1826

The Paris Café
Bar, South Street Seaport, 1873

Danish Athletic Club
Restaurant, Bay Ridge, 1892

Empire Coffee & Tea
Coffee Shop, Hell's Kitchen, 1908

Mynd Spa & Salon
Salon, Midtown East, 1910

John Jovino Gun Shop
Retailer, Little Italy, 1911

Gem Spa
Corner Store, East Village, ca. 1921

Chumley's
Restaurant, Greenwich Village, 1922

The Roosevelt
Hotel, Midtown East, 1924

Omni Berkshire Place
Hotel, Midtown East, 1926

Riverdale Fur Shop
Retailer, Kingsbridge, 1926

Nat Sherman Townhouse
Tobacco Shop Midtown, 1930

Colandrea New Corner
Restaurant, Dyker Heights, 1936

The Monkey Bar
Bar, Midtown, 1936

Copacabana [Read DJ Alejandro Bouza's tribute ➽]
Nightclub, Times Square, 1940

image: Lamberto Zannotti (CC BY-SA 3.0)