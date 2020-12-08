A tribute to 500 places that defined New York City and have now closed forever

New York Magazine devoted its annual "Reasons to Love New York" issue as a tribute to 500 of the iconic, singular, "essential," and decidedly NYC businesses that have shuttered as a result of the pandemic: "The bars where we came together for after-work drinks, the boxing gym where everybody thinks they're in an action movie, the gallery that trusted you to build a cloud, the coffee shop where you were left alone to read, the restaurant with the full bar where you'd find yourself trying to eat after an all-night bender, the place that was so of its moment that it became a relic and then (deservedly) an icon. All gone. And sadly, probably, more to come before the city returns to its purpose: a place of gathering." Here are a few of those "Reasons We've Loved New York," ordered by when the businesses opened:

Lord & Taylor [Read Wendy Goodman's tribute ➽]

Department Store, Lower East Side, first opened 1826 The Paris Café

Bar, South Street Seaport, 1873 Danish Athletic Club

Restaurant, Bay Ridge, 1892 Empire Coffee & Tea

Coffee Shop, Hell's Kitchen, 1908 Mynd Spa & Salon

Salon, Midtown East, 1910 John Jovino Gun Shop

Retailer, Little Italy, 1911 Gem Spa

Corner Store, East Village, ca. 1921 Chumley's

Restaurant, Greenwich Village, 1922 The Roosevelt

Hotel, Midtown East, 1924 Omni Berkshire Place

Hotel, Midtown East, 1926 Riverdale Fur Shop

Retailer, Kingsbridge, 1926 Nat Sherman Townhouse

Tobacco Shop Midtown, 1930 Colandrea New Corner

Restaurant, Dyker Heights, 1936 The Monkey Bar

Bar, Midtown, 1936 Copacabana [Read DJ Alejandro Bouza's tribute ➽]

Nightclub, Times Square, 1940

