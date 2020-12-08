A tribute to 500 places that defined New York City and have now closed forever

New York Magazine devoted its annual "Reasons to Love New York" issue as a tribute to 500 of the iconic, singular, "essential," and decidedly NYC businesses that have shuttered as a result of the pandemic: "The bars where we came together for after-work drinks, the boxing gym where everybody thinks they're in an action movie, the gallery that trusted you to build a cloud, the coffee shop where you were left alone to read, the restaurant with the full bar where you'd find yourself trying to eat after an all-night bender, the place that was so of its moment that it became a relic and then (deservedly) an icon. All gone. And sadly, probably, more to come before the city returns to its purpose: a place of gathering." Here are a few of those "Reasons We've Loved New York," ordered by when the businesses opened:
Lord & Taylor [Read Wendy Goodman's tribute ➽]
Department Store, Lower East Side, first opened 1826
The Paris Café
Bar, South Street Seaport, 1873
Danish Athletic Club
Restaurant, Bay Ridge, 1892
Empire Coffee & Tea
Coffee Shop, Hell's Kitchen, 1908
Mynd Spa & Salon
Salon, Midtown East, 1910
John Jovino Gun Shop
Retailer, Little Italy, 1911
Gem Spa
Corner Store, East Village, ca. 1921
Chumley's
Restaurant, Greenwich Village, 1922
The Roosevelt
Hotel, Midtown East, 1924
Omni Berkshire Place
Hotel, Midtown East, 1926
Riverdale Fur Shop
Retailer, Kingsbridge, 1926
Nat Sherman Townhouse
Tobacco Shop Midtown, 1930
Colandrea New Corner
Restaurant, Dyker Heights, 1936
The Monkey Bar
Bar, Midtown, 1936
Copacabana [Read DJ Alejandro Bouza's tribute ➽]
Nightclub, Times Square, 1940
"Reasons We've Loved New York A send-off to the many places, big and small, that closed in 2020." (New York)
image: Lamberto Zannotti (CC BY-SA 3.0)