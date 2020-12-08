Canada's Health Minister says health care professionals can consume magic mushrooms

Therapists in Canada will be allowed to possess and consume psychedelic mushrooms, said Canada's Minister of Health Patty Hajdu. Earlier this year Canada approved the use of psilocybin mushrooms for some end-of-life patients, but did not say at the time whether therapists themselves could take the drug.

Hadju announced the news at a virtual town hall meeting.

From Marijuana Moment:

"I also am happy to say that yesterday Health Canada granted exemptions to a number of health care professionals who wanted to possess and consume mushrooms containing psilocybin," the health minister said. She described the move as "controversial for some and not for others, but the doctors that prescribe this therapy wanted to understand what it would feel like and how to best use it to help their patients that are struggling."

"Part of ensuring a very high-quality psychedelic treatment for patients is to ensure high-quality training for therapists," the CEO of TheraPsil, a non-profit advocate of psilocybin therapy, told Marijuana Moment. "It's greatly beneficial if therapists have had psychedelic therapy themselves." He added that few "would advise going to a sex therapist who's never had sex before."

Image by Arp – This image is Image Number 6514 at Mushroom Observer, a source for mycological images., CC BY-SA 3.0.