Christians censor monoliths, vandalizing property and tearing down monuments

A rash of mysterious monoliths have recently begun to surface all around the world, in what's either an actual alien invasion straight out of a comic book, or an ultimately disappointing viral marketing campaign for something dumb that's yet to be announced.

The most recent mystery monolith appeared in Atascadero's Stadium Park in San Luis Obispo, California … before being promptly torn down by a bunch censorious Christians who almost certainly would have been upset if someone had done something similar to a statue of Jesus or Robert E. Lee.

From the San Luis Obispo Tribune:

The grainy video, shared to streaming site DLive.tv by a user identified as CultureWarCriminal, shows a group of young men driving from the Southern California area with the express purpose to tear down the structure and "tell the alien overlords they are not welcome." (The video has since been removed.) "Thank God we were able to carpool," one of them says at the beginning of the livestream, which was broadcast to a cheerleading audience that numbered more than 600 at one point. In the rambling and at times racist and homophobic video, the four young men drive up Interstate 5, loudly singing along to country music. On the way, they stop to pick up Monster Energy drinks and a homemade wooden cross, while sharing their thoughts on what they alternately called "an alien obelisk" and other times "a pagan monument." "We're going on a 500-mile roundtrip to steal a f—ing monolith," one dressed in camo says during the video. "That's how much we love Jesus Christ." At one point, one of the men says they are operating "on direct orders of QAnon and President Trump himself." After five hours, they finally make it to Stadium Park and turn on night-vision goggles as they trek up the hill to the monolith. "This is go-time boys," one says just before they begin chanting "Christ is king."

To be fair: these censorious, First Amendment-hating Christian Trump supporters could also be a group of people pretending to be Trump-supporting Christians. Just like the monoliths could be a viral marketing campaign pretending to be a bunch of cool random mysterious monoliths.

