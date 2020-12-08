I'm not normally one to share acapella covers, but this COVID-19 tribute to Dexy's Midnight Runners by the Boston-based common sound is delightfully silly enough that I am happy to give it a pass.
"Come On, Eileen" but it's "Covid-19"
- SHARE
- TWEET
- COMMENTS
- a capella
- acapella
- come on eileen
- COVID-19
- parody
- satire
Filipino man fined $3500 for breaking quarantine in Taiwan for 8 seconds
From CNN: The man, a migrant worker from the Philippines, was quarantining in a hotel in Kaohsiung City when he briefly stepped out of his room into the hallway, the city's Department of Health told Taiwan's official Central News Agency (CNA). The man was caught on CCTV by hotel staff, who contacted the Department of Health,… READ THE REST
Trump administration passed when Pfizer offered in summer to sell more coronavirus vaccine doses to U.S. — NYT
The administration of outgoing president Donald J. Trump passed when Pfizer approached the government in late summer and offered to sell more coronavirus vaccine doses to the United States, reports the New York Times on Monday. "Now Pfizer may not be able provide more of its vaccine to the United States until next June because… READ THE REST
Arizona Legislature to close for 1 week 'out of an abundance of caution' after Rudy Giuliani exposed lawmakers to COVID-19
The Arizona Legislature will close for a week "out of an abundance of caution" after Rudy Giuliani, Donald Trump's personal attorney, possibly exposed several Republican lawmakers to COVID-19. More at the Arizona Republic, the story broke late Sunday night. News of Rudy Giuliani's diagnosis and hospitalization with coronavirus was reported earlier today. READ THE REST
Young kids will flip for this DIY starter drone — and they might even learn something
Every time a kid opens a present, you can watch them visually deflate the instant they realize the gift is something that's…sigh…good for them. In fact, you may very well hear an audible "ugh" as a reaction to gifts like socks or a notebook. The trick is to rope 'em in with something that looks… READ THE REST
These 10 espresso makers will punch up any coffee lover's 2021
We all know a coffee obsessive. But despite the overwhelming urge to roll your eyes at the mania coming from those who live for just the right cup, don't judge them too harshly. In fact, why not just make their day this holiday season? Give the gift of an elite espresso machine with the options… READ THE REST
Amplify your generosity when you give these brilliant charity watches as a holiday gift
After the year we've all suffered, it's tempting to think of the holidays as a time to stop, unwind, and focus on ourselves and our nearest and dearest. Yet, that's not really in the spirit of the season – and considering what many have been through this year, there's no more important time to be… READ THE REST