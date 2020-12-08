Former Israeli military leader opens up about contact with "Galactic Federation" of aliens

According to the Jerusalem Post, 87-year-old retired general Haim Eshed, a former space security chief for the Israeli military, says that the country had been in contact with the "Galactic Federation"—but that, unfortunately, the alien government conglomerate decided that humanity "wasn't ready" for to get involved in interstellar politics:

Speaking in an interview to Yediot Aharonot, Eshed – who served as the head of Israel's space security program for nearly 30 years and is a three-time recipient of the Israel Security Award – explained that Israel and the US have both been dealing with aliens for years.

And this by no means refers to immigrants, with Eshed clarifying the existence of a "Galactic Federation."

The 87-year-old former space security chief gave further descriptions about exactly what sort of agreements have been made between the aliens and the US, which ostensibly have been made because they wish to research and understand "the fabric of the universe." This cooperation includes a secret underground base on Mars, where there are American and alien representatives.

[…]

Eshed insists that Trump is aware of them, and that he was "on the verge" of disclosing their existence. However, the Galactic Federation reportedly stopped him from doing so, saying they wished to prevent mass hysteria since they felt humanity needed to "evolve and reach a stage where we will… understand what space and spaceships are," Yediot Aharonot reported.