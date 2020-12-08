From PC to PS5, from Xbox to Switch, these 18 gamer deals will guarantee a happy holiday season

There's never a bad time to be a gamer. But in the season when two next-level gaming systems both drop…well, it's a time for gamers to revel in their obsession. The PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X have both been released (if you can find them), and the mania is at a fever pitch. Heck, we're examining the power of a gaming console's air vents, so you know stuff is serious right now.

In this season of giving, giving video games and gamer gear will go over big. So we pulled together 18 deals of some of the best gamer stuff we could find. Don't miss out.

Gear

Multiplayer gaming requires comms — and if you're gonna talk smack and play, you need quality headwear. Sporting premium sound, a detachable mic, cushioned earpads, and compatibility with virtually any gaming platform or device, this is a headset worthy of your attention.

You never know when your gaming system will have to travel, so this gaming pack takes the whole show on the road. With three large storage sections for your Xbox One or PlayStation, four side pockets for your cables and accessories, and even an external USB port to charge up your phone on the go, this is how gaming happens for professionals. If you use the code MOBILE15 during checkout, you can also save an extra 15 percent off.

It may look like a throwback game controller…but when you slide your phone in its assured grip, you get precision game control for all your mobile favorites. It even pairs to a tablet, smart TV, consoles, or other Bluetooth-enabled devices for up to 10 hours of immersive, wireless gaming.

It's a guarantee that for those who landed an Xbox Series X or PS5, they're gonna be logging a lot of hours for a while. But nothing short circuits a gaming session like when you forgot to recharge your controllers. These dual charging stands from Geek Supply make charging simple. In about two hours, you can have two wireless controllers fully powered and ready for action. Models are available for the PS and the Xbox Series X. The Microsoft version is also able to handle those vintage Xbox One controllers as well.

Since style matters, get a charging dock that fits right into the aesthetic of your new space age PS5. This charger keeps up to two controllers at maximum readiness. Plus, it's got independent LED indicators to let you know when each controller is ready for play — or if it needs a little more recharge time.

For the Switcher

Not only does this high-density shell case provide premium protection for your Switch, but it's also ready to dish out uninterrupted charging power, even while you keep playing. You can play twice as long off this 10,000mAh battery, which has a built-in kickstand for airflow, so you never overheat.

Who can't use an extra 10 hours of battery life? This rechargeable battery case is durable and lightweight while serving up extra power at top speeds for the fastest possible energy re-up. Featuring a convenient stand as well, this case is also perfectly fitted for the Switch Lite too.

When you've got to be ready for multiplayer gaming with the entire crew, you need a Switch charger that can handle four Joy-Cons at once. Specially designed just for Joy-Cons, this docking station is equipped with a fast-charging cable and special LEDs to let you know the exact status of each controller's battery.

The HomeSpot is the hack Switch fans really need. Once plugged in, this ingenious device feeds separate audio of both gameplay and voice chat to your Bluetooth headphones. That way, you can play with friends, talk, and enjoy the game, all with individual control levels. It also works for feeding audio from Bluetooth-enabled devices like a TV, a phone, or a tablet.

For the DIYer

Real gamers love swag — so Loot Crate's gaming box loads you up each month with all kinds of cool official gear and collectibles. You never know exactly what fun new stuff you'll get until it's right on your doorstep, so each month is like your birthday.

Let's start with the highlight — this collection offers a one-year subscription to all the multiplayer fun and exclusive deals of PlayStation Plus. But the bundle is packed beyond that, including a lifetime of VPN Unlimited coverage and a whole mess of game development training to create new games of your very own.

For the old-schooler

Sure, it looks like…well, it doesn't matter what retro console it looks like. Even back then, it didn't come with 620 games built right into it. Plug it into your TV, grab a controller, and you'll be transported back to the glory days of home gaming with more titles than you could ever play. But it'll definitely be fun trying.

In case a handheld gaming device was your jam back in the day, this Game Pad has you covered. And in addition to 400 built-in games to play and a battery capable of up to 5 hours of playtime to do it, this also comes with a second controller so you can plug the whole system into your TV and play two-player games like it was a console.

For the next level

Sometimes gaming consoles aren't enough anymore. If that's you, then check out Periphio gaming computers. These rigs are optimized for gamers with the highest grade processors, memory, and graphics cards around — and they'll even do all that other stuff normal computers do.

Both the Red and the Phantom are tricked-out gaming systems with premium specs, including the best processor of its generation, the Intel quad-core i7. However, the Phantom ups the stakes with the much more powerful GTX 1660 SUPER graphics card for better, smoother effects and gameplay.

Then there's the Spectre. Periphio's top-of-the-line warship, this battle station sports a whopping 32GB of RAM, a lightning-fast GTX 1660 SUPER graphics card, and everything you need to play at the top level imaginable, including 4K resolution.

If you want a mouse that looks just as impressive as your entire computer, the Stealth 7 is your boy. With a 1600DPI true gaming sensor, an ultra-precise scroll wheel, and high precision positioning, this is true power gaming equipment. It's compatible with Windows and Mac, totally wireless, glides like it's on skates, and is every bit the beast it appears to be.

