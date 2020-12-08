HACKED: U.S. cybersecurity firm FireEye discloses breach and theft of internal hacking tools, blames state-sponsored attack

Prominent U.S. cybersecurity firm FireEye disclosed on its corporate blog Tuesday it was hacked, possibly by a foreign nation, and the breach included the theft of internal hacking tools the firm normally uses to privately test the network defenses of their own clients.

FireEye Shares Details of Recent Cyber Attack, Actions to Protect Community

December 08, 2020 | by Kevin Mandia

Based on my 25 years in cyber security and responding to incidents, I've concluded we are witnessing an attack by a nation with top-tier offensive capabilities. This attack is different from the tens of thousands of incidents we have responded to throughout the years. The attackers tailored their world-class capabilities specifically to target and attack FireEye. They are highly trained in operational security and executed with discipline and focus. They operated clandestinely, using methods that counter security tools and forensic examination. They used a novel combination of techniques not witnessed by us or our partners in the past.

We are actively investigating in coordination with the Federal Bureau of Investigation and other key partners, including Microsoft. Their initial analysis supports our conclusion that this was the work of a highly sophisticated state-sponsored attacker utilizing novel techniques.

During our investigation to date, we have found that the attacker targeted and accessed certain Red Team assessment tools that we use to test our customers' security. These tools mimic the behavior of many cyber threat actors and enable FireEye to provide essential diagnostic security services to our customers. None of the tools contain zero-day exploits. Consistent with our goal to protect the community, we are proactively releasing methods and means to detect the use of our stolen Red Team tools.

We are not sure if the attacker intends to use our Red Team tools or to publicly disclose them. Nevertheless, out of an abundance of caution, we have developed more than 300 countermeasures for our customers, and the community at large, to use in order to minimize the potential impact of the theft of these tools.

We have seen no evidence to date that any attacker has used the stolen Red Team tools. We, as well as others in the security community, will continue to monitor for any such activity. At this time, we want to ensure that the entire security community is both aware and protected against the attempted use of these Red Team tools. Specifically, here is what we are doing: