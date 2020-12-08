Tattooing is illegal in South Korea, but this artist does it anyway

Tattooing is illegal in South Korea, but that doesn't stop Zihwa from practicing the craft in the country.
Zihwa is a female tattoo artist in South Korea specializing in floral designs. In South Korea tattoos have long been seen as a symbol of violence, membership to a gang, or at the very least, rebellion against mainstream culture. But Zihwa is trying to change the country's attitudes toward tattoo culture by showing people that tattoos are less about disrespecting social norms but more of a work of art and self-expression.