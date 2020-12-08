These deeds to 1 square inch of Yukon territory were given away in cereal boxes

Back in the 1950s boxes of Puffed Rice and Puffed Wheat had deeds to 1 square inch of Yukon territory.

From Amusing Planet:

The deeds excluded mineral rights. It was also stipulated that owners had to allow "a perpetual easement for ingress and egress" across their land to others who might wish to visit their own inches. In other words, other landowners might have to trespass on your square inch to reach theirs. To find a plot, the company's attorneys' devised a master plan where deeds were numbered consecutively, beginning from the northwest corner of the 19 acres. If you wanted to find a certain lot number, you would start at the northwest corner, go X number of inches east, then go Y number of inches south, and there it would be.

The ad campaign was launched on the Sergeant Preston radio show on January 27, 1955. It also appeared in nearly a hundred newspapers across the country. The campaign was a sensational success. Quaker Oats cereal boxes flew off of grocers' shelves. People bought dozens of boxes in the hope that they could consolidate all their square-inch plots into something more substantial. One guy had over 10,000 deeds which he wanted to convert into one single piece of property a little less than a quarter-acre.