Trump slinks away, leaves Medal of Freedom recipient awkwardly hanging

Kevin Reome

President Donald J. Trump hosted Olympic gold medal winner and legendary wrestling coach Dan Gable and his family at the White House to award Gable the highest honor a civilian can receive: The Presidential Medal of Freedom. Then in a less than presidential move, disgraced and soon-to-be former President Trump, abruptly slithered out, presumably to avoid more questions from the press. Dan Gable was left standing in the middle of the Oval Office, looking like a nitwit, alone and perplexed.

For such disrespect Dan Gable owes President Trump a rear body lock takedown or even better, a high crotch lift.