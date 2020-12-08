Virginia bans cellphone use while driving, starts January 2021

Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam held a press conference Tuesday morning to prepare drivers in the state for a new law set to go into effect in the new year.

Virginia's General Assembly passed a ban on the use of cellphones while driving earlier this year, and it goes into effect on January 1.

From WJLA:

"It's a serious problem and we need everyone to work together to address it," Northam said. "So, that text or email can wait. This law will definitely save lives." Traffic crashes are the leading cause of death for people under the age of 55– and one of the top factors is distracted driving, according to the CDC. "According to Virginia Tech Institute, 80% of all crashes and 65% of near-crashes involve driver inattention within three seconds of the crash," said Brian Moran, the secretary of public safety.

Read more: Virginia ban on cellphone use while driving starts in the new year (Kaicey Baylor, Tuesday, December 8th 2020)