John Oliver took a break from his holiday to post an update video on YouTube. Earlier in the year, he posed the question on Last Week Tonight: What does the rest of the Pringles guy look like? As you might imagine, his viewers went to work on socmedia imagining him in many different weird and wonderful guises.



Now, John is back on YouTube once again asking the Pringles people: "What is Julius Pringles working with from the neck down?" Apparently, he wants to know so badly, he offered up $10,000 to Feeding America if Pringles answers his question. "Do the right Pring," he challenges.



Apparently, the makers of what he derides as a "garbage snack" have accepted.

Challenge accepted @iamjohnoliver. It's been a hot minute since Mr. P has made a public appearance and he's actually got a new look. He'll be ready for his full body debut tomorrow. https://t.co/orHchjaIuc — Pringles (@Pringles) December 7, 2020

We're all waiting with potato crisp breath to see their big reveal.

Image: Screengrab