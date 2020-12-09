10 wine-derful gift ideas to brighten a wine lover's day 

This year has given wine fans plenty of opportunity to indulge in their hobby. And, while we could make hundreds of jokes about 2020 and drinking, let's focus on their point here: great holiday savings on wine and wine-related accessories.

If you or someone on your list is partial to the vino, this list of 10 great wine items should get you prepped for 2021. And, at savings of up to more than 70% off, there's plenty of wine-drinking to be done.

This Vita Saggia aerator infuses air into wine as you pour, offering up the oxygen needed to unlock the more subtle flavors in each wine, while leaving any sediment behind for a better drinking experience. It also provides a larger surface area than other aerators for even richer oxidation. Plus, it even cleans itself at the press of a button.

Here's how you take a great bottle of wine to a picnic or outing without lugging a heavy, breakable bottle with you. Just decant your wine right into the Vapur Vintage, then you can transport the whole bottle's contents anywhere safely and easily. It's got a pourer for easy transfer, and is built to withstand everyday use and regular cleaning to be used over and over.

Wine experts will tell you that proper decanting takes hours, or even days to fully open up a wine's true taste. The Wake Up Wine Pro S handles the job in just minutes, with internal blades aerating the wine like a blender, exposing the liquid to the air and bringing out massive flavor. This decanter also includes a 360-degree omnidirectional Bluetooth speaker for music as you drink.

If you're going to open a bottle, do it with a little style with this attractive copper and zinc alloy set of wine tools. This rabbit-inspired wine opener pops the cork, the aerator oxidises your beverage, and the pump-stopper makes sure whatever is left in the bottle stays fresh. The look is also timeless enough to fit in with any kitchen or bar decor.

It never hurts to infuse a little personality into wine explorations, and this lab-inspired decanter by Ethan+Ashe has personality to spare. Crafted from lab-grade borosilicate glass, this 1-liter decanter also has an airtight, polished stainless steel top for the right pour and a better taste to the wine.

While many decanters can get down to the business of pouring wine, this hand-crafted, lead-free, crystal glass server is as much art as it is function. The wide base gives the wine plenty of room to swirl and aerate, while the unique, elegant shape allows for a smooth pour with no spilling.

When you've got a truly great bottle, you may not want to finish it all at once. With the Wine Squirrel, the patented sealing mechanism slaps an airtight vacuum on an opened bottle, keeping oxygen out to preserve what's left of the wine for next time. Safe and environmentally friendly, this decanter allows you to drink entirely at your own pace.

Wine Insiders don't mess around. Founded almost 40 years ago, their wine-tasting experts only approve 5 of every 100 bottles they sample. With this assortment, your wine lover gets 15 of WI's top mixed wines from easy-drinking reds to radiant whites, all delivered right to their door. And, each bottle comes out to less than $6.

Winc delivers wines that fit your taste. Winc has their new subscribers take a Palate Profile Quiz, while lets them pick personalized choices tailored right to a fan's drinking passions. Winc users get 12 bottles of wine they'll love, each at 40% off their regular price.

If wine lovers can't go to the world's best wineries right now, this collection brings those wines to them. 18 premium international blends are part of this assortment, hailing from Spain, Italy, Chile, Argentina, France, California, and all places in between. From cabs to merlots, from pinots to chardonnays, these bottles are half off, and even the shipping is free.

Prices subject to change.