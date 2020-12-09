An ad from an alternate universe

This is easily THE most bizarre advertisement I have seen in quite some time :) I made a mental list of products/services that it could be advertising, but it beat every single expectation or idea into smithereens and my jaw hit the floor as the product reveal happened! 1/2 pic.twitter.com/51X8tEGPFs — Karthik (@beastoftraal) December 2, 2020

As you watch this ad from the Philippines, try to guess what you're being sold. It will become clear eventually, but by then you'll be way more concerned with the bizarre story that unfolds. What is not clear is who thought this would sell the product. That would be the ad agency Gigil.

"The film is actually about belonging and acceptance—but we just showed it in a different way."

See, it's not really about the product, it's about virality. And the ad went plenty viral, which cements brand consciousness. The upside is that all of us can watch something truly bizarre, whether we buy the product or not.

