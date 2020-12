Canada's health regulator has approved Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine for emergency use, after completing a full independent review of the data on safety and effectiveness. Canadians will begin receiving it next week. The Pfizer vaccine is still under review for the United States.

Canada is set to receive up to 249,000 doses this month and 4 million doses by March.

COVID-19 vaccine approved for use in Canada. Health Canada's move means the first shipment of the Pfizer vaccine could take place in a day or so; the government is expected to give a briefing later today to provide more details about the rollout plan. https://t.co/XbqRewXGeE — CBC News Alerts (@CBCAlerts) December 9, 2020