Chonker cat takes first treadmill steps, not too sure about this thing

It's Hosico Cat on the treadmill!
In this video, you can see my first introduction to the treadmill. My first steps are still timid and not everything works out right away, but I will continue training. 🏃♂️
A guy who works as a logger in Alberta, Canada captured this amazing wildlife encounter earlier this year. He says: I was stopped on the road with my skidder and looked back and to my great surprise, there was a Lynx standing by the tire on my machine. I quickly climbed on the roof and… READ THE REST
Says the parent of this cute chonker cat, "Riggs is 5 1/2 years old he's a domestic cat that we rescued when he was a baby. He's a very happy loving cat loves playing with his other cat friend and our two German Shepherds. He's been sitting up like that for as long as I… READ THE REST
The good folks over at Sad and Useless have compiled this gallery of some of the most ambitious homemade cardboard cat forts I've ever seen. Some have elaborate turrets, others have gun towers or tiny cardboard bird cages. If you've been stockpiling a massive collection of boxes from all of your pandemic mail ordering like… READ THE REST
