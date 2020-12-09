Creatures large and small use this wildlife bridge to cross a busy highway

More and more states are building wildlife overpasses so animals can cross highways more safely. This is good for animals, especially endangered ones, and it's good for motorists because it reduces collisions with animals. The state of Utah released a sample of the critters using one such bridge.

In 2018, Utah officials spent $5 million building a special bridge for wildlife to cross a busy stretch of I-80 outside Salt Lake City. 2 years later, the Utah Division of Wildlife Resources proudly shared a video showing a variety of wildlife making use of the bridge, from moose to porcupine. UT DWR praised the overpass as a victory for the safety of both animals & motorists.

Image: YouTube / Now This News