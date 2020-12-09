Incredible X-ray footage of a bat in flight

A segment from the BBC's "Inside the Bat Cave" documentary that uses night-vision, ultrasonic detectors, and X-ray imagery to reveal the secret lives of bats and their flight dynamics. Forward to 1:52 for the X-ray footage.
(via Laughing Squid)
More and more states are building wildlife overpasses so animals can cross highways more safely. This is good for animals, especially endangered ones, and it's good for motorists because it reduces collisions with animals. The state of Utah released a sample of the critters using one such bridge. In 2018, Utah officials spent $5 million… READ THE REST
An archival video from 2019, but a beautiful thing to watch. While driving in rural Curraweela, New South Wales, on August 10 2019, Stephen Grenfell captured this video of a large group of kangaroos bounding through the snow. He posted it to Twitter with the caption: "Not something you see every day in Australia". Video… READ THE REST
This cat seriously enjoys getting dried off after a nice luxurious bath. November 30, 2020, Taoyuan City, Taiwan: "The first time I took my brother's cat to the bath, never expected him to enjoy it." READ THE REST
