NY attorney general predicts Trump will quit so Pence can pardon him

Trump probably can't pardon himself, so to protect himself against being prosecuted for a multitude of federal crimes he's going to step down and allow President Mike "Stonks" Pence to pardon him. That doesn't seem likely, but New York attorney general Letitia James says that's how it's going to play out.

From Mediaite:

While discussing the post-Jan. 20 legal prospects of President Donald Trump, New York AG Letitia James — who is currently pursuing a civil investigation against the president, while Manhattan's district attorney has a criminal investigation ongoing — said she believes the commander in chief will take a stunning preemptive measure to try to cut future criminal charges off at the pass.

"The vast majority of legal scholars have indicated that he cannot pardon himself," James said. "What he could do is step down and allow … Vice President [Mike] Pence, to pardon him. I suspect that he will pardon his family members, his children, his son-in-law, and individuals in his administration as well as some of his close associates. And then I suspect, at some point in time, he will step down and allow the vice president to pardon him."