Put a Tile Slim bluetooth tracker in your wallet

Mark Frauenfelder

I have a Tile Slim tracker in my wallet and the only time I remember it's there is when I can't find it and use the Tile app on my phone to make it chirp. It's the size of a credit card and as thick as a few credit cards. The batteries last over a year. It's good peace-of-mind and insurance at a low price.