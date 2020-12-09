I have a Tile Slim tracker in my wallet and the only time I remember it's there is when I can't find it and use the Tile app on my phone to make it chirp. It's the size of a credit card and as thick as a few credit cards. The batteries last over a year. It's good peace-of-mind and insurance at a low price.
Put a Tile Slim bluetooth tracker in your wallet
- SHARE
- TWEET
- COMMENTS
Google AI researcher Timnit Gebru fired after complaining of "aggressions and harassments"
Timnit Gebru, an AI ethics researcher at Google, was fired this week after sending an internal email complaining that marginalized voices at the company were being silenced. Google, for its part, claims that Gebru failed to follow Google's requirements for a paper submission and that she subsequently threatened to resign. Ms Gebru is a well-respected… READ THE REST
Modem noise spectrogram
Scotty H created this spectrographic animation of a classic dial-up modem's startup noise. Here's a breakdown, by Oona Räisänen, of what each section concerns: READ THE REST
Apple's head of security indicted in iPads-for-gun-licenses bribery case
Apple's Chief Security Officer Thomas Moyer was charged with bribery Tuesday after allegedly giving 200 iPads to local officials in exchange for concealed-carry gun licenses for Apple's security team. The Morgan Hill Times reports that others indicted included Santa Clara County Sheriff's Office Undersheriff Rick Sung, Capt. James Jensen, and local businessman Harpreet Chadha, also… READ THE REST
These 30 tech gift ideas can satisfy just about anyone on your holiday list
The alarm hasn't sounded yet, but admit it…you're starting to realize you're running out of time for holiday shopping. With logistics this year, it already might be too late to get some gifts to certain places by the big day. But, there's a cheat here. All you've got to say is that there's something really… READ THE REST
10 wine-derful gift ideas to brighten a wine lover's day
This year has given wine fans plenty of opportunity to indulge in their hobby. And, while we could make hundreds of jokes about 2020 and drinking, let's focus on their point here: great holiday savings on wine and wine-related accessories. If you or someone on your list is partial to the vino, this list of… READ THE REST
These 25 fun stocking stuffers are all on sale for under $25
Everybody needs some little stocking stuffers ready to go at a moment's notice. Whether they're genuinely filling out that stocking hung by the fireplace or you just need a fun White Elephant gift for your virtual office party, not one of these 25 items are over $25. Yet, each is cool enough that your giftee… READ THE REST