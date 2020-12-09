Russia conducts drill of strategic nuclear forces, including multiple missile launch tests

The Russian military conducted large-scale drills of its strategic nuclear forces on Wednesday, featuring multiple missile launch tests.

Russia's Defense Ministry said in a statement the maneuvers included the practice launch of an intercontinental ballistic missile from a Karelia nuclear submarine in the Barents Sea.

From Associated Press:

As part of the drills, a ground-based intercontinental ballistic missile was also launched from the Plesetsk facility in northwestern Russia and Tu-160 and Tu-95 strategic bombers fired cruise missiles at test targets.

Russia has expanded its military drills in recent years amid tensions with the West as relations plummeted to post-Cold War lows after Russia's 2014 annexation of Ukraine's Crimean Peninsula.

The war games come less than two months before the New START U.S.-Russian arms control treaty expires in early February. Moscow and Washington have discussed extending the pact, but differences have remained.